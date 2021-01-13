Benn (COVID-19) won't play in Wednesday or Thursday's games against Edmonton, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

As a result, Benn has been quarantining -- as has J.T. Miller, who almost won't play for at least the next two games. After the two-game set with Edmonton, the Canucks next play Saturday and Monday against the Flames, and it seems unlikely at this point Benn (and Miller, for that matter) will be ready for those contests. Nonetheless, we'll provide further updates once they become available regarding their statuses.