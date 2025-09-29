LaBate was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

LaBate was unable to secure a spot on Vancouver's Opening Night roster after signing a two-way contract with the team in July. He made 51 regular-season appearances for AHL Cleveland last year, and he recorded eight goals, 13 assists and 81 PIM. If he clears waivers, he'll presumably head back to the AHL for the start of the regular season.