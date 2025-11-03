LaBate scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 7-3 loss to Henderson on Sunday.

LaBate has a pair of two-goal games for Abbotsford this year, but he has added just one assist in the other seven contests. The Canucks' NHL roster has been crushed by injuries early on, and that has in turn weakened Abbotsford's roster as well. LaBate made one appearance during a week-long stint with Vancouver in October, but it's unclear if he'll be considered for another call-up if the Canucks' injury woes don't fade.