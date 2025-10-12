LaBate scored two goals in AHL Abbotsford's 4-2 win over Henderson on Saturday.

LaBate is a journeyman forward, and that journey has come full circle in British Columbia. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2011 by the Canucks, and he's back with the organization to provide veteran depth for the farm team. LaBate had just 21 points in 51 regular-season outings for AHL Cleveland in 2024-25, though he also picked up an assist in six outings with the Blue Jackets after an eight-year gap between NHL appearances. Given the Canucks' mediocre forward depth in the NHL, LaBate could get a call-up this season.