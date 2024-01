Bloom was sent to OHL Saginaw on Friday.

The 20-year-old winger will return to the OHL as an overaged junior. Bloom played 14 games with AHL Abbotsford, picking up one assist and then was sent to ECHL Kalamazoo where he had two assists in eight games. Bloom split the 2022-23 campaign between North Bay and Saginaw of the OHL, scoring 32 goals and adding 39 assists in 68 contests.