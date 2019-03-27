Canucks' Josh Leivo: Collects two points
Leivo (illness) scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
He fired three shots on goal. Leivo has 10 goals and 18 points in 44 games with the Canucks after being offloaded by the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the season. Overall, he's gathered 24 points in 71 appearances.
