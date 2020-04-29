Canucks' Josh Leivo: Continuing rehab
Leivo (kneecap) is working on his recovery but hasn't been cleared for action yet, according to general manager Jim Benning.
Leivo was originally ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign after suffering his kneecap injury, however, with the league going on hiatus, there is a chance he could be cleared to play once the league restarts. Despite playing in just 36 contests this year, the Ontario native needed just one more point to reach the 20-point mark for the second time in his young career.
