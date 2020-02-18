Canucks' Josh Leivo: Done for regular season
Leivo (kneecap) won't return for the regular season, though could be back during the playoffs.
Leivo's prolonged absence no doubt factored into the team's decision to trade for Tyler Toffoli. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old Leivo racked up five goals and three helpers in his previous 11 contests. With Brock Boeser (ribs) also slated to miss significant time, Loui Eriksson figures to continue filling a top-six role.
