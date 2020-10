Leivo (kneecap) is trending in the right direction and is expected to be given the all-clear ahead of the 2020-21 season, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.

Leivo has been on the shelf since mid-December due to his kneecap injury. While it's certainly good news that the winger is getting close to playing, he will need to be given a new contract by the Canucks or another club, as he will hit free agency Friday.