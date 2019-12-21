Canucks' Josh Leivo: Faces 2-to-3 month absence

Leivo has a fractured kneecap and will miss two to three months, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Leivo has spent a good chunk of the season in a top-six role, and his absence should allow Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson more opportunities with the scoring lines. The 26-year-old Leivo has accrued 19 points through 36 games, and he'll aim to return in late February.