Canucks' Josh Leivo: Faces 2-to-3 month absence
Leivo has a fractured kneecap and will miss two to three months, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Leivo has spent a good chunk of the season in a top-six role, and his absence should allow Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson more opportunities with the scoring lines. The 26-year-old Leivo has accrued 19 points through 36 games, and he'll aim to return in late February.
