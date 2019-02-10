Canucks' Josh Leivo: Finds net again

Leivo scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Leivo now has goals in consecutive games for the second time this season. Since being traded from the Maple Leafs on Dec. 3, Leivo has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 24 games for the Canucks. Recently, he has found a home alongside center Elias Pettersson and right wing Brock Boeser, which improves his chances at maintaining this rate of point production.