Canucks' Josh Leivo: Finds twine in win

Leivo netted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Leivo produced the final scored with his tally at 1:21 of the third period. The 26-year-old winger has three goals and 13 points with 55 shots on goal in 27 contests this season.

