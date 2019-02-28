Canucks' Josh Leivo: Forces overtime with tally

Leivo scored in the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Leivo's 12th goal of the year forced overtime, but the Canucks ultimately lost in the shootout as only winger Brock Boeser tallied in six rounds. He added five shots in the contest. Leivo has points in consecutive games after going six straight without a point, bringing him to 20 points for the first time in his six-year career.