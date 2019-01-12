Canucks' Josh Leivo: Game day decision Sunday

Leivo (back) remains day-to-day and his status will be confirmed on game day for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Leivo indicated that he's feeling better, so there appears to be a decent shot he will return now that his back problem has calmed down. His return would be big for the Canucks, who are still within striking distance for the playoffs should they get on a run.

