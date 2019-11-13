Canucks' Josh Leivo: Garners assist on game-winner
Leivo generated an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Leivo served up Brock Boeser, who in turn passed to Elias Pettersson for the eventual game-winning tally. Leivo has been solid with nine points and 40 shots through 19 games. He's on pace to best his career-high mark of 24 points in 76 contests between the Canucks and Maple Leafs last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.