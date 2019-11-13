Canucks' Josh Leivo: Garners assist on game-winner

Leivo generated an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Leivo served up Brock Boeser, who in turn passed to Elias Pettersson for the eventual game-winning tally. Leivo has been solid with nine points and 40 shots through 19 games. He's on pace to best his career-high mark of 24 points in 76 contests between the Canucks and Maple Leafs last year.