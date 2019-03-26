Canucks' Josh Leivo: Good to go
Leivo (illness) is expected to play Tuesday night against the Ducks, per Brend Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.
Leivo missed Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Blue Jackets, but he's expected back against the Ducks in a second-line capacity with phenoms Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. The former has compiled a career-high nine goals and 16 points -- including four on the man advantage -- over 43 games this season.
