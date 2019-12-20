Play

Canucks' Josh Leivo: Hits injured reserve

Leivo (leg) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Leivo sustained the apparent leg injury during Thursday's game against Vegas and the test results must have confirmed the winger will require some time off. The Canucks recalled Zack MacEwen from AHL Utica on Friday to provide some depth up front for Saturday's game against the Penguins.

