Canucks' Josh Leivo: Inks one-year contract

Leivo signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Canucks on Friday.

Leivo finally broke out in 2018-19 after failing to secure a regular role with the Maple Leafs during his first five seasons in the league, setting career highs in goals (14), points (24), shots on goal (151) and games played (76). The 26-year-old will likely slot into a middle-six role for the Canucks in 2019-20, and could crack the 30-point threshold if he's able to hang onto a spot on Vancouver's second power-play unit.