Canucks' Josh Leivo: Lands on IR

Leivo (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Leivo's placement on Ir rules him out for a minimum of the next two games, though the team has yet to release a timetable for his return at this point. HIs placement on the list comes at the same time that the team activated Brandon Sutter, so there's a good chance Sutter will take his place in the lineup Thursday against the Canadiens.