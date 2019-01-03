Canucks' Josh Leivo: Lands on IR
Leivo (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Leivo's placement on Ir rules him out for a minimum of the next two games, though the team has yet to release a timetable for his return at this point. HIs placement on the list comes at the same time that the team activated Brandon Sutter, so there's a good chance Sutter will take his place in the lineup Thursday against the Canadiens.
