Canucks' Josh Leivo: Lights lamp twice in OT win
Leivo scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.
He opened the scoring in the first period, then gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead late in the second period. Leivo is enjoying his current top-six assignment -- the 26-year-old has only six goals and 16 points on the year, but he has four goals and five points in the last five contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.