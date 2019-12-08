Play

Canucks' Josh Leivo: Lights lamp twice in OT win

Leivo scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

He opened the scoring in the first period, then gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead late in the second period. Leivo is enjoying his current top-six assignment -- the 26-year-old has only six goals and 16 points on the year, but he has four goals and five points in the last five contests.

