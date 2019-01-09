Canucks' Josh Leivo: Not spotted at practice
Leivo (upper body) missed practice Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The Canucks were hoping Leivo would be able to return to practice Wednesday to give himself a chance to return to game action Thursday, but his absence all but confirms he'll miss a third consecutive contest against Arizona. The 25-year-old winger will hope to heal up in time for Sunday's clash with the Panthers.
