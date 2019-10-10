Canucks' Josh Leivo: On scoresheet Wednesday

Leivo potted a goal on his only shot in an 8-2 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Leivo's goal was the Canucks' seventh of the game, helping to put things well out of reach in the third period. The tally is the winger's first point of the season, and he's contributed six shots on goal as well. Leivo recorded 24 points in 76 contests between the Canucks and Maple Leafs last season, primarily used as a middle-six player.