Canucks' Josh Leivo: One of each Monday
Leivo produced a goal and an assist with four shots on goal in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Leivo had a hand in the opening goal, with the secondary helper on Brandon Sutter's strike, and then the winger closed out the five-goal frame as well. Leivo has a decent six points through 11 games while serving a middle-six role in an explosive Canucks offense.
