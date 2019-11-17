Canucks' Josh Leivo: Pockets assist with man advantage
Leivo produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Leivo had the primary helper on the first of two Adam Gaudette scores in the contest. Saturday's performance puts Leivo at 10 points and 43 shots through 21 games. His production is solid on offense, but a lack of other stats -- just 11 hits, four PIM and four blocked shots -- probably isn't enough for fantasy owners.
