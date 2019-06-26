Canucks' Josh Leivo: Receives qualifying offer
The Canucks sent Leivo a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Leivo was a solid middle-six option for the Canucks after joining the team via a trade with the Maple Leafs in December, picking up 10 goals and 18 points while posting a plus-4 rating in 49 games. He'll probably have a reduced role in 2019-20, but he could still threaten the 35-point mark if he's able to stay healthy.
