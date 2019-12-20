Canucks' Josh Leivo: Registers power-play helper

Leivo produced a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Leivo set up Tanner Pearson for the 2-0 goal at 7:08 of the first period. Leivo has continued to impress in a depth-scoring role for the Canucks, with 19 points (including five on the power play) in 36 games. At this pace, he could produce a 40-point campaign, although a lack of non-scoring stats (17 hits, eight blocked shots) will limit his fantasy value.