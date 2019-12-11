Canucks' Josh Leivo: Scores against former team

Leivo tallied a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Leivo's goal cut the deficit to 2-1 at 11:14 of the third period, but it was a mixed bag for the winger overall. He's scored five times in his last five games, so Leivo's running exceptionally hot lately. He's got 17 points and 65 shots on goal in 31 contests this season -- the 26-year-old is on track for a career year.