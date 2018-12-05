Canucks' Josh Leivo: Scores in Canucks debut
Leivo scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
Leivo scored four goals in 27 games for the Maple Leafs this year, but it didn't take long for him to find his first with his new squad. Leivo accepted a pass from rookie Elias Pettersson and sent a deceptive shot past Devan Dubnyk for the opening score of the game. Finding early chemistry with Pettersson and Brock Boeser could be a sign of good things to come for Leivo.
