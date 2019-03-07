Canucks' Josh Leivo: Scores on power-play in win

Leivo scored his third power-play goal of 2018-19 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

The 25-year-old now has 13 goals and 21 points in 62 games this season. Wednesday's twine tickler was Leivo's first power-play point since Feb. 7.

