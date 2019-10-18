Play

Canucks' Josh Leivo: Scores winning goal on shootout

Leivo had an assist, two shots and scored the winning goal during Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Leivo has cracked the scoresheet in three of Vancouver's last four games, but also scored the winning goal with a sensational piece of skill during the shootout round. He will aim to continue that solid run Saturday against New Jersey.

