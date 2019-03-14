Canucks' Josh Leivo: Sets up power-play goal

Leivo picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Leivo played a whopping 9:40 on the power play. The Canucks had a couple of five minute major power plays, hence the abnormally high minutes. Leivo made sure to capitalize on the opportunity, picking up his 16th point in 38 games as a member of the blue and green.

