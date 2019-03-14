Canucks' Josh Leivo: Sets up power-play goal
Leivo picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Leivo played a whopping 9:40 on the power play. The Canucks had a couple of five minute major power plays, hence the abnormally high minutes. Leivo made sure to capitalize on the opportunity, picking up his 16th point in 38 games as a member of the blue and green.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...