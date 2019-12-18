Canucks' Josh Leivo: Snaps mini-slump with assist

Leivo posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Leivo had gone without a point in three games prior to setting up Adam Gaudette's lone goal Tuesday. Leivo is in line for a career year -- he has 18 points and 69 shots through 35 contests this season. His personal best is 24 points in 76 outings between the Canucks and the Maple Leafs, but he should have no trouble setting a new standard by the end of 2019-20.