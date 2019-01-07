Canucks' Josh Leivo: Still not practicing
Leivo (upper body) remains on injured reserve but is considered "day-to-day".
While he is officially on IR, head coach Travis Greene considers Leivo to be day-to-day. The hope is for Leivo to return to practice on Wednesday. If that happens, he has an outside shot of returning Thursday against the Coyotes.
