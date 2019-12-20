Canucks' Josh Leivo: Suffers apparent leg injury

Leivo sustained an apparent leg injury in Thursday's matchup with Vegas. After the game, coach Travis Green didn't have a specific update but told reporters, "I don't think it's going to be great though," Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

It certainly sounds like the Canucks are expecting Leivo to miss some time. The winger registered assists in each of his previous two contests but is bogged down in a five-game goal drought. With Leivo's availability for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh in doubt, the club recalled Zack MacEwen from the minors.