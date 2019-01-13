Canucks' Josh Leivo: Suiting up Sunday

Leivo (back) will be activated from injured reserve and return to the lineup Sunday against Florida, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Leivo missed the minimum amount of time while on injured reserve, sitting out for just three games. He scored five points in his first nine games with the Canucks after being traded by Toronto in early December but was held scoreless in his last five games before his injury.

