Canucks' Josh Leivo: Supplies apple

Leivo produced an assist and two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Leivo set up Quinn Hughes for a third-period goal, the only one the Canucks would score Tuesday. Leivo is up to two goals and six assists in 15 appearances in 2019-20. He's added 33 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.

