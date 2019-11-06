Canucks' Josh Leivo: Supplies apple
Leivo produced an assist and two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.
Leivo set up Quinn Hughes for a third-period goal, the only one the Canucks would score Tuesday. Leivo is up to two goals and six assists in 15 appearances in 2019-20. He's added 33 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.
