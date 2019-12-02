Canucks' Josh Leivo: Tallies in second straight game

Leivo scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Leivo has enjoyed the home-and-home series against the Oilers, scoring a goal in each of the two games. He's up to four tallies and 14 points in 28 contests this season. His solid scoring rate could make the 26-year-old of interest to fantasy owners in deeper formats, especially since he's recorded points in three straight games.