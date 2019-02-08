Canucks' Josh Leivo: Three points in losing effort
Leivo scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Leivo factored into all three of Vancouver's goals in the loss and now has 17 points in 2018-19. The performance was his first multi-point game since Dec. 17 and also included 6:05 of power-play time. Next, the Canucks travel to Calgary on Saturday to face the Flames, a team Leivo has failed to find the scoresheet against in two previous contests this season.
