Canucks' Josh Leivo: Traded to Vancouver
Leivo was dealt from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Michael Carcone.
Leivo had six points in 27 games with the Maple Leafs this season, including three on the power play. Despite limited minutes at even strength, Toronto did use the 25-year-old on power-play units quite a bit the past four seasons. Given the talent disparity between the Leafs and Canucks, Leivo could be in for a bigger role thanks to this trade.
