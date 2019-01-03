Canucks' Josh Leivo: Won't return Wednesday

Leivo suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday against the Senators and will not return.

Leivo managed to make it through just part of the first period before exiting with an injury, leaving the Canucks shorthanded up front for the rest of the night. Considering Vancouver has a short turnaround before it returns to action Thursday against Montreal, the 25-year-old winger may be hard-pressed to make it back just a day later. If he can't Nikolay Goldobin seems the most likely candidate to draw in.