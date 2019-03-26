Canucks' Josh Teves: Set to make NHL debut
Teves will make his NHL debut during Tuesday's game in Anaheim.
Teves will start on the third pairing with defenseman Alex Biega. Expect the Canucks to ease the 24-year-old into his role. The college prospect has some offense to his game, notching 20 points in 30 games for Princeton. He has a chance to prove himself given all the injuries to Vancouver's blue line.
