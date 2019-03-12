Canucks' Josh Teves: Signs deal with Vancouver
Teves, a college prospect from Princeton, inked a contract with the Canucks on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Teves was pretty productive during his senior season at Princeton, notching three goals and 20 points in 30 contests. The 24-year-old will likely report to AHL Utica, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status just yet.
