Lammikko posted a pair of assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Lammikko set up Tyler Motte just 11 seconds into the game, and he also assisted on Travis Hamonic's second-period marker. The 26-year-old Lammikko has two goals and three assists in his last seven games despite still playing in a bottom-six role. The Finn has a career-high 11 points in 45 games, matching his total production from 84 games in parts of two seasons. He's added 40 shots on net, 47 hits, 28 blocks and a plus-2 rating this year.