Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Brought in at deadline

Jokinen was traded to the Canucks along with Tyler Motte in exchange for Thomas Vanek on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Jokinen will join his fourth team this season, having previously spent time with Los Angeles, Edmonton and Columbus. Playing in a combined 46 games, the Finn notched one goal, six helpers and 54 shots. The winger was clearly on his way out the door anyway, as the Blue Jackets waived him Sunday, but will at least provide some return for Vancouver.