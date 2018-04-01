Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Loving life as an Orca

Jokinen scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-4 OT win over the Blue Jackets.

Jokinen has six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games. He's playing for his fourth team this season and he's been his most productive for Vancouver. Jokinen has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games as a Canuck and may be a viable fantasy producer in the next handful of games.