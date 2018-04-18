Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Plays musical chairs in 2017-18

Jokinen spent his 2017-18 campaign with four different teams.

Jokinen started the season with Edmonton, was traded to Los Angeles, waived and claimed by Columbus, and eventually landed in Vancouver at the trade deadline. This suitcase season amounted to five goals and 17 points in a total of 60 games. The 35-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and hopefully he'll find some stability.