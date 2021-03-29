Bailey underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Monday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Bailey suffered a shoulder injury during the Feb. 11 loss to the Flames, and he was placed on long-term injured reserve in mid-March. The 25-year-old will be shut down for the season. The Buffalo native is expected to be back to 100 percent this summer, so he'll be ready for the 2021-22 campaign. Bailey will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He has collected nine points over 68 career NHL games.