Bailey inked a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Thursday.

Bailey appeared in just two games for the Canucks last year in which he registered one shot and four hits while averaging a mere 5:20 of ice time. The winger spent the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL Utica in which he racked up 28 goals and 19 assists. Selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old Buffalo native has appeared in 65 NHL games in which he has generated nine points. If he can secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, Bailey figures to take on a bottom-six role, making him at best a mid-range fantasy option.