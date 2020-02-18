Play

The Canucks have reassigned Bailey to AHL Utica.

Bailey played two games during his stint with the Canucks, picking up four hits and one shot on goal. He only played a combined 10:39 of ice time, but brought energy to the ice in his limited minutes. He's the odd man out after the Canucks acquired Tyler Toffoli. Bailey could get called up again should there be more injuries in Vancouver.

