Canucks' Justin Bailey: Sent down to AHL Utica
The Canucks have reassigned Bailey to AHL Utica.
Bailey played two games during his stint with the Canucks, picking up four hits and one shot on goal. He only played a combined 10:39 of ice time, but brought energy to the ice in his limited minutes. He's the odd man out after the Canucks acquired Tyler Toffoli. Bailey could get called up again should there be more injuries in Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.