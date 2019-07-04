Canucks' Justin Bailey: Signs with Vancouver
Bailey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Thursday.
Bailey spent most of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching 15 goals and 28 points in 54 games, but he also made 11 appearances with the Flyers, tallying one assist over that span. He'll likely stick with the Canucks' AHL affiliate for most of the upcoming season, so he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
